The Hundred - Northern Superchargers' John Simpson smashes Manchester Originals' Steven Finn for 29 runs in nightmare set
Watch as Manchester Originals bowler Steven Finn gets hit for 29 by Northern Superchargers' John Simpson off his final set of deliveries in front of a frantic Headingley crowd.
REPORT: Superchargers hit 200 to thrash Originals
