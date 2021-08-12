England v India: KL Rahul century puts tourists in charge of second Test - highlights
Watch highlights as a composed century by KL Rahul helps India reach a commanding 276-3 on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord's.
FOLLOW: England v India, second Test, first day Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
