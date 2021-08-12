BBC Sport

The Hundred: Manchester Originals' Carlos Brathwaite and Joe Clarke go head-to-head in a batting challenge

Manchester Originals players, Carlos Brathwaite and Joe Clarke, go head-to-head in a batting challenge to see who can hit the ball the furthest.

