Ollie Robinson completes his first five-wicket haul for England as Stuart Broad pulls off a fine diving catch to remove Jasprit Bumrah for 28, as India finished their first innings 278 all out, 95 runs ahead of England in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW: England v India, first Test, third day Listen to live TMS commentary of the first Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the third day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.