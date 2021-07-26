BBC Sport

The Hundred - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers: Alex Hales hits six to seal Rockets win

Alex Hales crashes a six off a free hit from David Willey to secure a dramatic two-wicket win for Trent Rockets against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Trent Bridge.

