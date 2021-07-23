Watch the best moments of the women's and men's Hundred matches at Edgbaston as Birmingham Phoenix hosted London Spirit.

WOMEN'S REPORT: Spirit survive late scare to win

MEN'S REPORT: Benjamin stars in thrilling Phoenix victory

Watch Trent Rockets v Southern Brave in the men's Hundred on BBC Two, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website from 13:55 BST on Saturday, 24 July.

Available in UK only.