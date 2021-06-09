Shane Williams welcomes the rugby return of former Wales coach Rob Howley, who will be part of the Canada backroom staff that faces Wayne Pivac's men on 3 July.

Howley will face Wales for the first time since his nine-month ban from rugby when Canada, where he is now assistant coach, visit Cardiff in July.

The ex-Wales coach was banned for 18 months - nine of them suspended - from 16 September 2019 for betting on matches, including Wales games.

In September 2020, he joined fellow former Wales captain Kingsley Jones' Canada coaching team.