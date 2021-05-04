Australian all-rounder Michael Neser says he hopes he can bring consistency to the Glamorgan bowling attack.

Neser, 31, will make his debut for the Welsh side in their County Championship match against Lancashire at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The fast-medium bowler, who has played in two Twenty20 internationals for Australia and has also been in the Test squad, has claimed 186 wickets over 56 first-class matches at an average of 25.