I'm fortunate to remain in the game I love - Wilson

Ireland wicketkeeper Gary Wilson is looking forward to becoming the head coach of North-West Warriors after retiring from the professional game on Friday.

The Holywood-born 35-year-old made 292 appearances for Ireland in a 16-year international career.

Wilson, who also takes up the post of Pathway Manager with the interprovincial side, added that he would like to be involved in the Ireland coaching set-up at a later stage,

Wilson's long-term ambitions