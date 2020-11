Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram says he has used his time away from cricket wisely as he gets ready to represent Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the South African has not played since representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League back in March.

The 35-year-old, who on Monday re-signed for Glamorgan on a two-year deal, is currently in quarantine in Australia ahead of joining up with the Tasmanian based Hurricanes.