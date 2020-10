Watch Jason Roy's best shots as he smashes 66 off 47 balls for Surrey during their defeat by Notts Outlaws in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: T20 Blast final: Surrey v Notts Outlaws - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Watch: Wicketkeeper takes spectacular catch in T20 Blast final

Available to UK users only.