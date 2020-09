Sarah Glenn makes 26 crucial lower-order runs from 19 balls and picks up two wickets, including the dangerous Deandra Dottin, as England beat the West Indies in the second T20 in Derby.

REPORT: Glenn impresses as hosts claim comfortable 47-run win

WATCH MORE: Beaumont smashes match-winning half-century for England

Watch highlights of the second T20 between England and West Indies on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST.

Available to UK users only.