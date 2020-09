Watch Deandra Dottin's best shots, including a six that reaches the car park, as she makes 69 off 59 balls in the first T20 international in Derby as England beat West Indies by 47 runs.

Watch highlights of the first T20 between England and West Indies on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST.