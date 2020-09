Which women's cricketer has been the best spinner of the last decade - Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone or Stafanie Taylor?

Watch this video and then vote here. The vote opens on Monday, 21 September and closes at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 24 September.

The winners will be revealed on the BBC Sport website in the build-up to England Women v West Indies Women on Saturday, 26 September - a game which will be live on BBC Two from 12:45.

