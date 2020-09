Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey's record-breaking 212-run partnership helps Australia recover from 73-5 to beat England by three wickets and seal a thrilling one-day series victory at Old Trafford.

MATCH REPORT: Australia condemn England to first home ODI series defeat since 2015

REACTION: England v Australia in ODI series decider - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Bairstow century helps England reach 302

Watch highlights on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST on Wednesday, 16 September.