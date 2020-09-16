'A fabulous victory' - Starc four clinches thrilling series win for Australia

  • From the section Cricket

Mitchell Starc hits Adil Rashid for four to help Australia beat England by three wickets with two balls to spare and clinch a 2-1 victory in the one-day international series at Old Trafford.

MATCH REPORT:Australia condemn England to first home ODI series defeat since 2015

REACTION: England v Australia in ODI series decider - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Bairstow century helps England reach 302

Watch highlights on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST on Wednesday, 16 September.

Available to UK users only.

