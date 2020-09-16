'A fabulous victory' - Starc four clinches thrilling series win for Australia

Mitchell Starc hits Adil Rashid for four to help Australia beat England by three wickets with two balls to spare and clinch a 2-1 victory in the one-day international series at Old Trafford.

