Woakes changed the game for England - Vaughan

Michael Vaughan praises the performance of England bowler Chris Woakes after he claimed three key wickets to trigger Australia's collapse and seal a 24-run win at Old Trafford in the second one-day international.

MATCH REPORT: England secure remarkable win as Australia collapse in second ODI

RELIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, text & radio

WATCH MORE: Woakes bowls Finch & Maxwell to change the game for England

Watch highlights on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:50 BST on Sunday, 13 September.

Available to UK users only.

