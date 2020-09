Chris Woakes gives England hope of an unlikely victory after following up the key wicket of Australia captain Aaron Finch by bowling Glenn Maxwell to reduce the tourists to 147-6 in pursuit of 232 to win in the second ODI at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia in second ODI - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'He's enjoying himself again' - Zampa takes three England wickets

Watch highlights on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:50 BST on Sunday, 13 September.

Available to UK users only.