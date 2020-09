England pull off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl.

REPORT: England produce remarkable fightback to win first T20

WATCH MORE: 'As good a catch as you'll ever see' Finch's brilliant over-the-shoulder grab

Watch the second T20 between England and Australia live on BBC One on Sunday, 6 September at 13:50 BST.

Available to UK users only.