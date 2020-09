James Anderson says Pakistan "deserve a lot of credit" for coming to England this summer and believes winning the final game of the tour will give them a "huge boost".

RELIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Haider hammers six with only his second ball in international cricket

Watch highlights from the third T20 between England and Pakistan on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST.

Available to UK users only.