Watch England's awful lbw review as the ball hits the middle of Shadab Khan's bat off a Chris Jordan delivery in the third Twenty20 international at Emirates Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Haider hammers six with only his second ball in international cricket

Watch highlights from the third T20 between England and Pakistan on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST.

Available to UK users only.