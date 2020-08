Somerset's Tom Banton, 22, becomes the youngest England player to score a T20 half-century, hitting 71 off 42 balls in a washed-out against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford.

The match was abandoned due to rain with England on 131-6 from 16.1 overs.

WATCH MORE: Bairstow out caught and bowled for two in first T20

Watch highlights of the first T20 between England and Pakistan on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:20 BST on Friday, 28 August.

Available to UK users only.