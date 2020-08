England opener Jonny Bairstow is out caught and bowled by Pakistan's Imad Wasim for just two runs in the first T20 against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - clips, radio & text

Watch highlights of the first T20 between England and Pakistan on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:20 BST on Friday, 28 August.

Available to UK users only.