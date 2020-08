Michael Vaughan says "never in his wildest dreams" did he think he would be talking about James Anderson being on the brink of taking his 600th Test wicket 17 years after his first.

REPORT: James Anderson made to wait for 600th Test wicket

WATCH MORE: On the brink of history - Anderson takes 599th Test wicket

Watch highlights from the fourth day's play on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.