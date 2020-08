Watch highlights as Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler share a record 359-run partnership before James Anderson takes three quick wickets in the third Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton.

REPORT: Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler pile on the runs

WATCH MORE: 'That is the end of the most glorious innings' - Crawley stumped for 267

Watch highlights from the second day's play on BBC Two at 19:00 BST and on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.