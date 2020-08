Zak Crawley scores his maiden Test century and shares a 200-run partnership with Jos Buttler to put England in control against Pakistan in the third Test in Southampton.

Watch highlights from the first day's play on BBC Two at 19:00 BST and on the BBC iPlayer.

