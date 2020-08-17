Crawley hammers Yasir for four to bring up his half-century

England's Zak Crawley brings up a fine fifty - his third in Test cricket - by thumping Yasir Shah through mid-wicket for four during the fifth day of the rain-interrupted second Test against Pakistan.

Crawley's innings came to an end four balls later when he was given out lbw off Mohammad Abbas.

Watch highlights from the fifth day's play on BBC Two at 19:00 BST and on the BBC iPlayer.

