Stuart Broad takes the big wicket of Babar Azam as the Pakistan batsman nicks behind after lunch during the second day of the second Test at Southampton.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan, second Test - live text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Anderson takes two as England take charge

Watch highlights from the second day's play on BBC Four at 19:00 BST and on the BBC iPlayer.