Highlights: England pull off incredible win against Pakistan

  • From the section Cricket

England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to a daring partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.

RE-LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test, day four - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: 'Truly remarkable' - Woakes scores winning runs as England beat Pakistan

MATCH REPORT: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling win

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Frank Lampard
Neil Robertson
Chris Woakes
  • From the section Cricket
Sportscene graphic
Valtteri Bottas
  • From the section Formula 1
Jamie Clarke and Anthony McGill
  • From the section Snooker