An unplayable delivery from Shaheen Afridi ends Ollie Pope's innings as England fall to 117-5 against Pakistan, chasing 277 to win the first Test at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test, day four - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Burns shushes Pakistan team after lbw dismissal

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Saturday 8 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.