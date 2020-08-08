'What damage has this caused?' Yasir hits Broad for six

Yasir Shah hits Stuart Broad for six as Pakistan's tailenders add 32 runs in 16 balls for the final two wickets on the morning of day four in the first Test, setting England a target of 277 to win at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test, day four - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Stokes keeps alive England hopes in first Test

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Saturday 8 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.