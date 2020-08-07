He's back! Stokes takes Rizman wicket eight balls into bowling return

  • From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes, who had not bowled in the first Test against Pakistan due to injury, traps Mohammad Rizwan with his eighth delivery on day three of the first Test at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test, day three - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Watch: Drop of the summer? Shadab spills simple chance

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Thursday 7 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Video