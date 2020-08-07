Big wicket! Stokes takes low catch to dismiss Babar off Woakes

Ben Stokes, who dropped a catch earlier in the afternoon, safely hangs on at second slip to remove Pakistan dangerman Babar Azam on day three of the first Test at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test, day three - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Watch: Drop of the summer? Shadab spills simple chance

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Thursday 7 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

