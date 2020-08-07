How to bowl the wobble seam - Isa Guha's expert analysis

Former England bowler and BBC Sport presenter explains the technique behind bowling the "wobble seam" - a delivery employed to great effect by Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas during England's first innings in the first Test at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test, day three - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: 'Beautiful bowling' - Yasir removes Woakes for 19

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Friday 7 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.