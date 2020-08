Asad Shafiq takes a diving catch to remove Dom Bess for one and give Yasir Shah his second wicket of the afternoon session on day three of the first Test at Old Trafford.

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Friday 7 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

