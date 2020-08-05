Thursday headlines won't be pretty for Buttler - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket

BBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says Thursday's headlines "aren't going to be pretty" for Jos Buttler after the England wicketkeeper dropped Shan Masood and then later missed a chance to stump the same batsman on day one of the first Test at Old Trafford.

RE-LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test, day one- text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Get in the bin! - Watch England's brilliant headers challenge

Watch highlights and more analysis of the first Test between England and Pakistan on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Lingard
Mark Williams
Babar Azam acknowledges his half-century
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Screengrabs of gymnasts
Dutch sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (far left) and Dylan Groenewegen (left) collide just before the line in a crash on stage one of the Tour of Poland
  • From the section Cycling
Nathan Ake
  • From the section Football
  • Comments