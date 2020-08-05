Thursday headlines won't be pretty for Buttler - Vaughan

BBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says Thursday's headlines "aren't going to be pretty" for Jos Buttler after the England wicketkeeper dropped Shan Masood and then later missed a chance to stump the same batsman on day one of the first Test at Old Trafford.

