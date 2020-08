Jofra Archer makes the breakthrough for England, bowling Abid Ali for 16, as Pakistan lose their first wicket on the day one of the first Test at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan, first Test - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: England captain Morgan hits 'sublime' hundred

Watch highlights of the the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Wednesday 5 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.