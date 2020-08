Watch the best of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie's superb stand of 214 as Ireland stun England in a thrilling third one-day international, completing a chase of 329 with one ball to spare at the Ageas Bowl.

Watch highlights of the third ODI between England and Ireland on BBC Two at 23:30 BST on Tuesday 4 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

