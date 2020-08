Ireland make a brilliant start against England as Craig Young removes Jason Roy for one in the third ODI at the Ageas Bowl.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Ireland, third ODI - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Watch Bairstow's brilliant big-hitting innings as he ties England record against Ireland

Watch highlights of the third ODI between England and Ireland on BBC Two at 23:30 BST on Tuesday 4 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.