England captain Morgan hits 'enormous' six on way to century

England skipper Eoin Morgan hits an "enormous" six that Mark Adair has to retrieve from the concourse during his innings of 106 off 84 balls against Ireland in the third ODI at the Ageas Bowl.

Watch highlights of the third ODI between England and Ireland on BBC Two at 23:30 BST on Tuesday 4 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.