Jonny Bairstow equals the record for England's fastest ODI 50 with a big straight six as they look to seal the ODI series with a win over Ireland.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Ireland, second ODI - text, radio & in-play clips

WATCH MORE: Roy out for duck as Ireland get off to dream start

Watch highlights of the second ODI between England and Ireland on BBC One at 22:50 BST on Saturday 1 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.