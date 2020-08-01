Banton's brilliant catch dismisses Stirling

David Willey picks up the wicket of Paul Stirling thanks to Tom Banton's brilliant catch at backward point in the second ODI between England and Ireland at the Ageas Bowl.

Watch highlights of the second ODI between England and Ireland on BBC One at 22:50 BST on Saturday 1 August, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.