David Willey returns to the England side and takes his first five-wicket haul in international cricket as the hosts beat Ireland by six wickets in the first ODI at the Ageas Rose Bowl.

FOLLOW LIVE: Re-live: England v Ireland - watch all the best clips from host victory

WATCH MORE: Way out of his ground' - Singh suffers dreadful run out

Watch highlights of the first ODI between England and Ireland on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:35 BST.