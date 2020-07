Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke says the "form book is out of the window" for 2020 for the Division Two side following the delayed start to the season because of coronavirus.

The Welsh county take on four Division One opponents in their five first-class games in the regionalised Central Group.

Glamorgan start their summer against Somerset at Taunton on 1 August in a four-day competition that has been named the Bob Willis Trophy.

Read more: Coach Matthew Maynard relishes Division One challenge