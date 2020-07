Michael Vaughan believes that time away from cricket during lockdown may have helped Stuart Broad "rediscover his love for the game" after he finished the third day of the final Test against West Indies just one wicket away from 500 Test victims.

REPORT: Brilliant Broad leaves England poised for series victory

WATCH MORE: Broad takes four wickets to end Windies innings before lunch

Watch highlights of day three on the BBC iPlayer.