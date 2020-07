England's Ben Stokes gets a much-needed breakthrough with the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood to end his century-partnership with Shamarh Brooks on the final day of the second Test against the West Indies.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v West Indies - radio, clips & in-play commentary

WATCH MORE: Could this be crucial? England miss out on wicket after failure to review

Watch highlights of day five at 19:00 BST on BBC Two.