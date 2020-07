England's Jos Buttler is bowled for a third-ball duck by Kemar Roach after moving up to open their second innings in the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v West Indies, second Test, day four - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Woakes bowls Gabriel to leave West Indies 287 all out

Watch highlights of day two at 19:00 BST on BBC Two.