Zak Crawley departs for a golden duck as Roston Chase picks up a wicket immediately after the lunch break for the West Indies against England on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW: England v West Indies - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'Not just out, but plumb' - Burns trapped lbw by Chase

Watch highlights of day one at 19:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.