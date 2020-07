Jofra Archer bowls an impressive opening spell and claims the two early wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks to leave West Indies 7-2, with the tourists needing 200 in their second innings to win the first Test at the Ageas Rose Bowl.

