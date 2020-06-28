Who's the best seam bowler - Broad, Anderson or Jones?

  • From the section Cricket

Which England men's player from the 21st Century is the best seam bowler - Stuart Broad, James Anderson or Simon Jones?

Watch this video to decide and then vote here from 14:00 BST on Monday, 29 June as BBC Sport searches for the Ultimate England Men's Cricketers.

We're asking you to pick the best England men's players across eight bowling skills - accuracy, bouncers, seam, slower balls, spin, swing, variation and yorkers - with the vote closing at 12:00 BST on Thursday, 2 July.

The vote for the best England men's batter has now closed.

The winners of the bowling and batting votes will be revealed on Friday, 3 July on the BBC Sport website and app.

Video available to UK users only.

